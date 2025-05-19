Left Menu

Severe Rains Cause Havoc in Southern China: Power and Trains Disrupted

Heavy rains in China's southern regions, Guangdong and Guangxi, resulted in six fatalities and disrupted train services and power supplies. Severe weather alerts have been issued, with risks of flooding and geological disasters. Restoration efforts are underway for affected households in Guangxi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 18:57 IST
Heavy rainfall over the weekend in China's southern provinces of Guangdong and Guangxi has claimed at least six lives and caused significant disruptions to train services and power supply, as reported by state media. Authorities have issued warnings regarding potential flooding and geological hazards in the affected areas.

The National Meteorological Centre has released several heavy rain warnings spanning the Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangxi, and Guangdong regions, extending to the northwestern province of Xinjiang. A yellow alert, signaling a notable risk of mountain flooding, was announced for parts of Zhejiang, Fujian, Guangdong, and Guangxi.

Train operations on at least 10 railway lines linking Shenzhen with other cities were suspended on Monday due to the adverse weather conditions, according to Shenzhen railway authorities. In Guangxi, rainfall has left more than 620,000 households without power, though the local power supplier has managed to restore electricity to approximately 600,000 households as of Monday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

