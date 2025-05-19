Left Menu

Lift Malfunction in Thane Leaves Technician Injured

Vijayanand Mestri, a technician, suffered a severe injury to his hand while servicing a lift in a Thane residential complex. The incident occurred at 1:30 PM, prompting immediate emergency response. Authorities are now investigating the cause and reviewing safety measures to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:04 IST
Lift Malfunction in Thane Leaves Technician Injured
technician
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday afternoon, a serious incident occurred in Thane West, where a technician was injured while servicing a lift in a residential complex, according to local civic officials.

The mishap happened around 1:30 PM in the Kavesar area, after which the Ovala fire station received an emergency call, detailed Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

Technician Vijayanand Mestri suffered a significant injury to his left hand due to a malfunction in the lift he was working on. Responders, including police and fire brigade teams, swiftly arrived. Mestri was rescued after 40 minutes and is now hospitalized. Officials are probing the malfunction and reviewing safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025