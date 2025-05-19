Lift Malfunction in Thane Leaves Technician Injured
Vijayanand Mestri, a technician, suffered a severe injury to his hand while servicing a lift in a Thane residential complex. The incident occurred at 1:30 PM, prompting immediate emergency response. Authorities are now investigating the cause and reviewing safety measures to prevent future incidents.
- Country:
- India
On Monday afternoon, a serious incident occurred in Thane West, where a technician was injured while servicing a lift in a residential complex, according to local civic officials.
The mishap happened around 1:30 PM in the Kavesar area, after which the Ovala fire station received an emergency call, detailed Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi.
Technician Vijayanand Mestri suffered a significant injury to his left hand due to a malfunction in the lift he was working on. Responders, including police and fire brigade teams, swiftly arrived. Mestri was rescued after 40 minutes and is now hospitalized. Officials are probing the malfunction and reviewing safety protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NHRC Demands Action: Bhopal Assault Case Sparks Investigation
Mysterious Death of Bareilly Constable Sparks Investigation
UK Counter-Terrorism Police Arrest Eight Iranians in Fast-Moving Investigations
Delhi Businessman's Nighttime Close Call: Investigation Underway
Goa's Health Initiative: Implementing 'Code Red' for Swift Emergency Response