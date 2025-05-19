Lift Malfunction in Thane Leaves Technician Injured

On Monday afternoon, a serious incident occurred in Thane West, where a technician was injured while servicing a lift in a residential complex, according to local civic officials.

The mishap happened around 1:30 PM in the Kavesar area, after which the Ovala fire station received an emergency call, detailed Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

Technician Vijayanand Mestri suffered a significant injury to his left hand due to a malfunction in the lift he was working on. Responders, including police and fire brigade teams, swiftly arrived. Mestri was rescued after 40 minutes and is now hospitalized. Officials are probing the malfunction and reviewing safety protocols.

