Fierce Storm Wreaks Havoc in Himachal Pradesh
Two individuals were tragically killed when a severe storm hit Kangra and Mandi, causing significant destruction including power outages and blocked roads. Local authorities issued safety warnings as water levels rose in Pandoh Dam. The meteorological department cautioned of further adverse weather conditions with a mix of hail, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
A devastating storm struck the Kangra and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh early Monday, leading to the tragic deaths of two individuals. The fatalities occurred when a massive tree toppled onto a parked truck in Nagarota Bagwan, crushing it entirely.
The victims, Sanjeev Kumar and Tekram Chand, were asleep when the incident happened. Authorities worked for hours to clear the debris and retrieve the bodies. Extensive power outages were reported across several districts as electricity poles were uprooted.
With heavy rains increasing water levels at Pandoh Dam, officials issued warnings about potential spillway discharges. The Met office forecasts continued inclement weather across the region, prompting further caution.
