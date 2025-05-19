Fierce Storm Wreaks Havoc in Himachal Pradesh

A devastating storm struck the Kangra and Mandi districts of Himachal Pradesh early Monday, leading to the tragic deaths of two individuals. The fatalities occurred when a massive tree toppled onto a parked truck in Nagarota Bagwan, crushing it entirely.

The victims, Sanjeev Kumar and Tekram Chand, were asleep when the incident happened. Authorities worked for hours to clear the debris and retrieve the bodies. Extensive power outages were reported across several districts as electricity poles were uprooted.

With heavy rains increasing water levels at Pandoh Dam, officials issued warnings about potential spillway discharges. The Met office forecasts continued inclement weather across the region, prompting further caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)