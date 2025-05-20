Argentina's Agricultural Deluge: Farms Struggle Under Unprecedented Flooding

Recent torrential rains have inundated Argentina's agricultural heartland, causing severe flooding that threatens the region's vital soy and corn crops. As the world's top exporter of soybean oil and meal, and a major corn supplier, Argentina now grapples with delayed harvests and new agrarian challenges.

According to meteorologist German Heinzenknecht from Applied Climatology Consulting, the downpour brought three to four times the average May rainfall, wreaking havoc across fields. Grains farmer Martin Vivanco described the landscape as 'a sea of water,' with many areas rendered impassable.

The deluge has significantly disrupted the harvesting process, raising fears of crop disease and compromised yields. Farmers are utilizing emergency storage like silobags to mitigate losses, but with some areas seeing water levels surpassing one meter, all aspects of agriculture in the region are under strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)