Left Menu

Heatwave Havoc: India's Rising Night Temperatures and Health Risks

A new study reveals that 57% of Indian districts, covering 76% of the population, are facing high to very high heat risk. The study by CEEW highlights the growing threat of rising night temperatures in urban areas and their potential health impacts, particularly in densely populated districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 11:54 IST
Heatwave Havoc: India's Rising Night Temperatures and Health Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study highlights that 57% of Indian districts, covering a significant 76% of the country's population, are at a high to very high risk of heat stress.

The report, released by the Council on Energy Environment and Water (CEEW), points to an alarming increase in night temperatures, exacerbating health risks. Key urban areas are especially vulnerable due to the urban heat island effect.

The study further warns of increased health risks, particularly in regions with high population density, limited access to cooling, and poor socio-economic conditions. With record-breaking temperatures, heatwaves are intensifying challenges for outdoor workers and vulnerable groups across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025