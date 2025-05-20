Heatwave Havoc: India's Rising Night Temperatures and Health Risks

A recent study highlights that 57% of Indian districts, covering a significant 76% of the country's population, are at a high to very high risk of heat stress.

The report, released by the Council on Energy Environment and Water (CEEW), points to an alarming increase in night temperatures, exacerbating health risks. Key urban areas are especially vulnerable due to the urban heat island effect.

The study further warns of increased health risks, particularly in regions with high population density, limited access to cooling, and poor socio-economic conditions. With record-breaking temperatures, heatwaves are intensifying challenges for outdoor workers and vulnerable groups across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)