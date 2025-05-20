Left Menu

Bengaluru Battles: Rains, Roads, and Resilience

As persistent rains batter Bengaluru, disruption and criticism arise. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar assures action from officials, prioritizing public safety. The government faces opposition's critique but maintains their commitment to resiliency. Despite difficulties, work continues on road improvement amid ongoing downpours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:04 IST
Bengaluru Battles: Rains, Roads, and Resilience
LH/DD Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

As relentless rains continue to flood Bengaluru, normal life is heavily disrupted with numerous city areas submerged. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has assured the public that officials are hard at work addressing the issues caused by the incessant downpour, urging residents not to panic.

Responding to political criticism on the administration's handling of the situation, Shivakumar, also overseeing Bengaluru Development, questioned the opposition's expectations concerning unpredictable weather. With reports of two fatalities, he emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding people and property amidst the chaos.

In the midst of addressing the crisis, Shivakumar announced plans to travel to rain-hit areas, reinforcing his dedication to the city's wellbeing and resolving infrastructural issues, despite mounting pressures from nature and political adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

Portugal's Political Earthquake: A Surge in Populism

 Portugal
2
Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

Portugal's Democratic Alliance Stands Firm on Governance

 Portugal
3
Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

Milei's Libertarian Surge: Buenos Aires Votes for Freedom

 Global
4
Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

Dollar Downturn Amid Credit Downgrade and Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How accurate are AI models in capturing Gen Z travel behavior?

New AI model boosts rail safety with real-time cyber and energy resilience

AI doesn’t think, but still shapes how we do

Digital infrastructure failures threaten Latin America's path to Industry 4.0 and 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025