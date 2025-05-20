Bengaluru Battles: Rains, Roads, and Resilience
As persistent rains batter Bengaluru, disruption and criticism arise. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar assures action from officials, prioritizing public safety. The government faces opposition's critique but maintains their commitment to resiliency. Despite difficulties, work continues on road improvement amid ongoing downpours.
As relentless rains continue to flood Bengaluru, normal life is heavily disrupted with numerous city areas submerged. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has assured the public that officials are hard at work addressing the issues caused by the incessant downpour, urging residents not to panic.
Responding to political criticism on the administration's handling of the situation, Shivakumar, also overseeing Bengaluru Development, questioned the opposition's expectations concerning unpredictable weather. With reports of two fatalities, he emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding people and property amidst the chaos.
In the midst of addressing the crisis, Shivakumar announced plans to travel to rain-hit areas, reinforcing his dedication to the city's wellbeing and resolving infrastructural issues, despite mounting pressures from nature and political adversaries.
