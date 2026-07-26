Missiles and Drones: A Day of Unrest in Ukraine

Early Sunday, Kyiv experienced a ballistic missile attack from Russian forces, with additional bombardments affecting other regions, resulting in two deaths.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone strike reportedly killed four people in the Russian-occupied city of Horlivka. Explosions were heard in Kyiv as Russia targeted the capital with ballistic missiles.

Ukraine's air force reported seven ballistic missiles and 136 drones were launched overnight by Russia. Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia also faced attacks, with casualties reported. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians in the ongoing conflict.