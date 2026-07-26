Missiles and Drones: A Day of Unrest in Ukraine

A ballistic missile attack hit Kyiv early Sunday, with further bombings in other regions. Ukraine accused Russia of targeting the capital, while a Ukrainian drone strike reportedly killed four in Russian-occupied Horlivka. Both Ukraine and Russia denied targeting civilians in the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 16:53 IST
Missiles and Drones: A Day of Unrest in Ukraine
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  • Russia

Early Sunday, Kyiv experienced a ballistic missile attack from Russian forces, with additional bombardments affecting other regions, resulting in two deaths.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone strike reportedly killed four people in the Russian-occupied city of Horlivka. Explosions were heard in Kyiv as Russia targeted the capital with ballistic missiles.

Ukraine's air force reported seven ballistic missiles and 136 drones were launched overnight by Russia. Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia also faced attacks, with casualties reported. Both sides deny deliberately targeting civilians in the ongoing conflict.

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