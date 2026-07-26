Senegal's President Faye Launches New Political Party

In a significant political move, Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has officially announced the formation of a new political party. This decision signals a formal break away from former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko.

Faye's departure also denotes a split from the ruling Pastef party, a group that had initially carried him to the presidential seat in 2024.

The establishment of this new party could redefine political dynamics within Senegal, as it highlights tensions and differing perspectives within the country’s political landscape.