Senegal's President Faye Launches New Political Party
Senegal's President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, announced the creation of a new political party, marking his split from former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko and the ruling Pastef party, which brought him to power in 2024.
- Country:
- Senegal
In a significant political move, Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has officially announced the formation of a new political party. This decision signals a formal break away from former Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko.
Faye's departure also denotes a split from the ruling Pastef party, a group that had initially carried him to the presidential seat in 2024.
The establishment of this new party could redefine political dynamics within Senegal, as it highlights tensions and differing perspectives within the country’s political landscape.