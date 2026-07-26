Race Heats Up for Next UN Secretary-General: Otunnu Joins the Fray

Olara Otunnu, a Ugandan diplomat and former U.N. under-secretary-general, has entered the race for the U.N. Secretary-General position. At 75, he is the oldest candidate. The selection process will start this week, with experts noting the difficulty of avoiding a Security Council veto from major powers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 16:39 IST
Race Heats Up for Next UN Secretary-General: Otunnu Joins the Fray
  • Country:
  • Uganda

Olara Otunnu, a seasoned Ugandan diplomat, has declared his candidacy for the U.N. Secretary-General role, becoming the seventh aspirant to succeed Antonio Guterres. His nomination, supported by Uganda, was officially presented to the U.N. General Assembly and Security Council presidents.

As a former U.N. under-secretary-general, Otunnu advocates for continued institutional reforms. His campaign prioritizes conflict resolution, AI oversight, and climate action that aligns with economic growth. At 75, Otunnu stands out as the eldest among candidates, including notable figures like Rafael Grossi and Michelle Bachelet.

The selection process intensifies as the Security Council begins straw polls to narrow contenders. Despite a field without a clear favorite, there's speculation around Latin America's potential turn for leadership and the possibility of appointing a woman for the first time. Avoiding a veto from any of the five permanent Security Council members is crucial for success.

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