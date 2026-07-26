Typhoon Noul's Impact on Southern China and Hong Kong: A Torrential Downpour

Typhoon Noul, hitting southern China with heavy rain and gale-force winds, prompted the highest-level alerts for flash floods in several provinces. Over 700,000 evacuations in Guangdong were reported. As the third typhoon this month, Noul continues to affect inland regions, with forecasts predicting persistent rainfall till Tuesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-07-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 26-07-2026 17:14 IST
Typhoon Noul's Impact on Southern China and Hong Kong: A Torrential Downpour
  • Country:
  • China

Typhoon Noul brought heavy to torrential rainfall across southern China, including Guangdong province and Hong Kong, as it made landfall over the weekend. Authorities issued their highest-level alerts for flash floods, urging over 700,000 residents to evacuate the most affected areas.

The Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration issued a red warning for flash floods across multiple provinces, citing the year's most potent typhoon. The warning comes as parts of Jiangxi, Hunan, and several other regions brace for more flooding through Monday.

In Hong Kong, officials lifted all typhoon alerts, with the storm weakening as it moved inland. Flight operations at the city's airport resumed after being halted due to the typhoon's proximity. Nonetheless, residents are advised to stay vigilant as further weather disturbances are anticipated in the coming days.

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