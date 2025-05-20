Left Menu

Authorities Launch Final Phase of Chandola Lake Encroachment Clearance

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has embarked on the final phase of clearing illegal structures around Chandola Lake. With police support, the AMC aims to reclaim 2.5 lakh sq metres. Earlier, 202 illegal Bangladeshi residents were detained. Drones monitor the demolition as officials ensure alternate accommodations for eligible residents.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commenced the last phase of its operation to demolish unlawful structures around Chandola Lake, which spans an area of 2.5 lakh sq metres, officials reported Tuesday. This action sees intensified security with a substantial police presence.

Following the successful clearance of 1.25 lakh sq metres the prior month, authorities now focus on eliminating remaining encroachments. Joint Commissioner of Police Crime, Sharad Singhal, noted substantial law enforcement resources - including nearly 3,000 police officers and State Reserve Police personnel - were mobilized to ensure smooth proceedings.

AMC's endeavor began after surveys, including drone inspections, exposed thousands of unauthorized dwellings. As the operation proceeds, AMC continues to offer alternative housing options for those settled prior to 2010, while maintaining persistent surveillance via drones to oversee progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

