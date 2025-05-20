Bumblu's New Helipad: A Gateway for VIP Travel in Himachal Pradesh

A newly constructed helipad in the Bumblu area of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district promises to ease air travel for VIPs and government officials. Costing Rs 1.10 crore, the helipad was built during the BJP's tenure in 2022, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The site includes essential features like tracks for landing and take-off, a VIP room, and toilets, ensuring a convenient experience for travelers. Although currently closed to outsiders, security measures are in place to maintain privacy and safety, according to sources.

This infrastructure development comes as a relief, especially for political leaders who previously had to land in other areas such as Bhota or Shahtalai. With prominent figures like Anurag Singh Thakur serving as the local MP, the helipad serves an important role in enhancing regional accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)