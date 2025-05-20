Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh to Revolutionize Security and Heritage with Modernization Initiatives

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced initiatives to modernize the state's police force and preserve its cultural heritage. In Kasganj, he inaugurated development projects worth Rs 724 crore, highlighting the role of modern facilities in enhancing security and promoting economic and educational growth in the district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasganj | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost Uttar Pradesh's internal security, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the modernization of the state's police force. Drawing parallels with the successful modernization of the Indian armed forces, Adityanath explained its necessity during a visit to Kasganj.

At the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 724 crore, including a new Rs 191 crore police complex. This development is set to modernize and improve living conditions for police personnel, making it a model for the country.

Adityanath also criticized previous governments for neglecting development in Kasganj and vowed to preserve the region's cultural heritage. The projects will enhance infrastructure, education, healthcare, and tourism, setting a foundation for holistic growth in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

