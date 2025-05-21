Left Menu

Sun Valley: Pioneering Luxury Living in Pune

BramhaCorp has launched 'Sun Valley', a premium residential development in Pune's Bavdhan suburb. The project, endorsed by Kareena Kapoor as brand ambassador, combines luxury with functionality. Strategically located and designed to promote work-life balance, Sun Valley offers unique amenities, marking a new era of upscale urban living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 21-05-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 15:44 IST
Sun Valley: Pioneering Luxury Living in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BramhaCorp, a forefront developer in Pune's real estate sector, has unveiled its latest premium residential project called Sun Valley, strategically situated in the serene suburb of Bavdhan. The project, highlighted by private plunge pools, a padel court, and outdoor co-working spaces, boasts a lifestyle blend conducive to work-life balance.

Celebrity charm is infused into the launch with Kareena Kapoor named as the brand ambassador, aligning her modern elegance and successful career with Sun Valley's aspirational ethos. This development is set amidst the rapidly urbanizing locale of Bavdhan, known for its increasing infrastructure and superior connectivity.

Rising 26 stories over 11 acres, Sun Valley introduces exclusive homes ranging from 2 to 4.5 BHKs designed for modern urbanites. Its launch underscores BramhaCorp's dedication to luxury living, embodying functional elegance and lifestyle integration, further amplified by a sophisticated advertising campaign from Scarecrow M&C Saatchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

Petrobras Nears Drilling Approval with Simulation Plan in Foz do Amazonas

 Global
2
Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in California

Waymo's New Horizons: Green Light for Expanded Robotaxi Services in Californ...

 Global
3
Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controversy

Charges Dismissed for Newark Mayor Amid Immigration Detention Center Controv...

 Global
4
Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

Legal Battle Ensues Over Wrongful Deportation of Guatemalan Asylum Seeker

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Edge computing deliver real-time shield against systemic financial shocks

Deep learning breakthrough enhances crop disease detection across lab and field

Tracking Global Trade from Space: IMF’s Satellite-Based Nowcasting Breakthrough

The Rise and Retreat of US Inflation: A Data-Driven Account from 2020 to 2025

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025