Sun Valley: Pioneering Luxury Living in Pune

BramhaCorp, a forefront developer in Pune's real estate sector, has unveiled its latest premium residential project called Sun Valley, strategically situated in the serene suburb of Bavdhan. The project, highlighted by private plunge pools, a padel court, and outdoor co-working spaces, boasts a lifestyle blend conducive to work-life balance.

Celebrity charm is infused into the launch with Kareena Kapoor named as the brand ambassador, aligning her modern elegance and successful career with Sun Valley's aspirational ethos. This development is set amidst the rapidly urbanizing locale of Bavdhan, known for its increasing infrastructure and superior connectivity.

Rising 26 stories over 11 acres, Sun Valley introduces exclusive homes ranging from 2 to 4.5 BHKs designed for modern urbanites. Its launch underscores BramhaCorp's dedication to luxury living, embodying functional elegance and lifestyle integration, further amplified by a sophisticated advertising campaign from Scarecrow M&C Saatchi.

(With inputs from agencies.)