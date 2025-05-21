Scorching Heatwave Looms Over Rajasthan: Temperatures Set to Soar

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning indicating the onset of a heatwave in various parts of Rajasthan. Areas such as Bikaner, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions are expected to experience soaring temperatures.

The temperature is predicted to climb by one to two degrees over the next 48 hours, with maximum levels reaching 45-48 degrees Celsius during May 21-23 in the Bikaner division and Shekhawati region.

Moreover, border areas may witness strong, dusty winds at speeds of 30-40 km/h. Udaipur and Kota divisions will see dust storms and light rain over the next few days, while Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions brace for thunderstorms and dust storms on May 22-23.

(With inputs from agencies.)