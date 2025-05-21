Drones to The Rescue: Cutting-Edge Disaster Management in Marathwada

As the monsoon season approaches, police in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra plan to deploy drones for emergency announcements in riverside villages, officials said Wednesday. The initiative aims to navigate traditional communication challenges in remote areas during emergencies, providing timely warnings to residents at risk of flooding.

Since 2005, Marathwada has suffered repeated flood impacts in major rivers such as the Godavari, Purna, and Manjara. The police department, integrated with district disaster management committees across eight districts including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv, seeks to integrate drones into their disaster response strategies.

Nanded Superintendent of Police, Abinash Kumar, stated that a plan to procure drones through the district planning committee has been submitted. These drones, once approved, will serve areas along rivers. Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde emphasized that reaching certain villages to alert residents about impending dangers can be lengthy and challenging, underscoring the police's request for drones for public announcements. Equipped with public address systems, these drones will ensure critical information reaches even the hardest-to-access locations.

