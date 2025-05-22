Left Menu

Shrinking to Survive: Clownfish Tactics in Warming Oceans

Clownfish are adapting to warming oceans by temporarily shrinking in size. Scientists found 101 out of 134 clownfish in Papua New Guinea's Kimbe Bay shrank during a heat wave. This adaptive strategy may enhance survival but questions remain on their long-term resilience against ongoing climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:20 IST
Shrinking to Survive: Clownfish Tactics in Warming Oceans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Clownfish, the iconic orange-striped fish of coral reefs, have adopted a surprising strategy to survive warming oceans: shrinking. Recent observations off the coast of Papua New Guinea revealed that clownfish reduced their size during an intense heat wave, significantly enhancing their odds of survival.

The study, published in Science Advances, found that 101 of 134 monitored clownfish in Kimbe Bay exhibited temporary reductions in length due to heat stress. This finding highlights the resilience and adaptability of marine species in the face of accelerating climate change and increasing underwater heat waves.

Although the exact biological mechanism behind this size reduction is not fully understood, researchers speculate clownfish may reabsorb bone matter to conserve energy under duress. While this strategy offers short-term relief, long-term implications for clownfish survival amid persistent climate change remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025