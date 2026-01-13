Left Menu

ADB Appoints Takafumi Kadono as New Country Director for Papua New Guinea

Based in Port Moresby, Kadono will oversee ADB’s expanding portfolio in PNG at a time when infrastructure development, service delivery, and economic resilience are central to the country’s growth agenda.

Updated: 13-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:29 IST
ADB Appoints Takafumi Kadono as New Country Director for Papua New Guinea
Image Credit: X(@ADB_HQ)
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Takafumi Kadono as its new Country Director for Papua New Guinea (PNG), tasking him with leading the formulation and delivery of ADB’s next country partnership strategy and deepening engagement with government and development partners.

Based in Port Moresby, Kadono will oversee ADB’s expanding portfolio in PNG at a time when infrastructure development, service delivery, and economic resilience are central to the country’s growth agenda.

“We will work closely with the Government of Papua New Guinea to further boost economic growth and social development,” Kadono said. “Our focus will include strengthening transport and energy infrastructure, expanding access to health and education services, and improving the competitiveness of the private sector.”

Driving infrastructure, services, and resilience

ADB is among PNG’s largest financing partners, particularly in the transport and energy sectors, which are critical to improving connectivity, productivity, and access to services across the country.

Beyond infrastructure, ADB supports:

  • Technical and vocational education and training, cofinanced with the Government of Australia, to better align skills with labour market needs

  • Health sector reforms and investments, including stronger health systems and improved public financial management

  • Efforts to enhance the inclusivity and resilience of PNG’s financial and health systems, helping safeguard development gains against future shocks

Kadono emphasized that ADB will continue working closely with development partners to ensure investments deliver long-term, inclusive outcomes.

Experienced development leader

A Japanese national, Kadono brings more than 26 years of international development experience, having served with both ADB and the World Bank Group. Prior to his PNG appointment, he was ADB’s Country Director for Sri Lanka, where he oversaw a complex portfolio during a period of economic and social transition.

His appointment signals continuity in ADB’s commitment to supporting PNG’s development priorities while strengthening partnerships across government, the private sector, and the broader development community.

 

