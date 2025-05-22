Supreme Court Demands Action on Heatwave Crisis Amidst Rising Threats

The Supreme Court has called upon the Centre to respond to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) emphasizing the urgent need to tackle heatwave conditions following over 700 related deaths last year. The plea underscores the importance of implementing national guidelines effectively and devises a comprehensive action plan.

Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih have issued notices to various ministries and the National Disaster Management Authority, requiring their responses within two weeks. Filing the plea, environmental activist Vikrant Tongad demands facilities for forecasting, early warning systems, and round-the-clock helplines to mitigate the crisis.

With predictions of escalating heat stress and increased fatalities linked to climate change, immediate measures are deemed critical. The PIL stresses the government's statutory responsibilities for disaster management and calls for compensation for those affected, highlighting a tenfold projected rise in heatwaves across India in this century.

