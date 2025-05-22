Left Menu

Prestige Group Partners with Aurm to Revolutionize Residential Secure Storage

Prestige Group has partnered with Aurm to introduce in-community safe deposit lockers in their residential projects. This initiative provides a secure storage solution, addressing the limitations of traditional bank lockers and enhancing the living experience with advanced security features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:06 IST
Bengaluru, May 22, 2025: Prestige Group, a prominent Indian real estate developer, has entered a groundbreaking collaboration with Aurm, the country's leading safe deposit locker company. This partnership aims to integrate cutting-edge safe deposit lockers in all upcoming Prestige residential projects, offering residents a modern alternative to traditional bank lockers.

This initiative marks a significant evolution in gated communities, which now encompass self-sustained ecosystems that blend luxury, convenience, and security. Prestige Group, known for its innovative approaches, is once more setting a benchmark in urban living by incorporating Aurm's military-grade lockers. With only 6 million bank lockers in India, this provides a vital secure storage option for urban residents.

Aurm's lockers feature advanced security measures such as reinforced steel, sophisticated surveillance, and biometric systems, ensuring unparalleled protection of valuables. Prestige Group Chairman Irfan Razack emphasizes the importance of this amenity for modern residents, highlighting the collaboration as part of their mission to create future-ready living environments. By adopting this subscription-based model, Prestige residents can enjoy bank locker-level security conveniently at home, revolutionizing the luxury living standard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

