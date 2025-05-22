AI Revolutionizes Fight Against Superbugs

In a significant leap for scientific endeavors targeting drug-resistant infections, researchers from the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology-Delhi and France's Inria Saclay have unveiled an AI-based system designed to recommend effective antibiotic combinations against superbugs.

Superbugs, consisting of bacteria and fungi that resist treatment, present a growing global health threat. The new AI system, spearheaded by Professor Angshul Majumdar and Dr Emilie Chouzenoux, facilitates the selection of optimal antibiotic treatments by analyzing clinical decisions and genomic data.

This model, which currently concentrates on bacterial infections, exemplifies how AI and international research collaborations can significantly contribute to urgent medical challenges, particularly in regions with less access to advanced diagnostics.

