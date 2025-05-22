Left Menu

Devastating Storms Batter Uttar Pradesh: Eight Lives Lost Amid Widespread Destruction

In Uttar Pradesh, strong winds and heavy rain resulted in at least eight fatalities, significant property damage, and agricultural losses. The storm caused widespread power outages, destroyed crops, and triggered a factory fire. Relief efforts are underway as state officials assess the damage and aid affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least eight people have died as a result of severe storms that swept through Uttar Pradesh, leaving behind considerable destruction, including toppled trees, damaged property, and a fire at an oil factory.

Among the deceased are individuals struck by falling trees, lightning, and in accidents caused by the severe weather conditions across various districts.

Relief operations have commenced with officials undertaking damage assessments and the Chief Minister urging rapid response to support affected families and address agricultural and infrastructure losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

