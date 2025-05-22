Greece's Fierce Battle Against Wildfires Amid Climate Change

In the shadow of Athens, a crucial fire drill on Thursday highlighted Greece's preparedness for an aggressive wildfire season, aggravated by climate change.

This year's exercise, involving firefighters, rescuers, and the military in Lavrio, south of Athens, is a sprawling effort that underscored the urgency facing the country.

With hotter and drier conditions predicted, the government is boosting firefighter numbers to 18,000 and investing heavily in new equipment, aiming to avoid a repeat of last year's alarming fire season, which saw nearly 10,000 wildfires.

(With inputs from agencies.)