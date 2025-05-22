Greece's Fierce Battle Against Wildfires Amid Climate Change
Greece prepares for severe wildfire season exacerbated by climate change. With past record-breaking wildfires, the nation aims to prevent further devastation by boosting firefighter numbers and resources. A nationwide drill demonstrated readiness against realistic weather conditions to protect lives, property, and the environment from increased wildfire frequency.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 16:49 IST
In the shadow of Athens, a crucial fire drill on Thursday highlighted Greece's preparedness for an aggressive wildfire season, aggravated by climate change.
This year's exercise, involving firefighters, rescuers, and the military in Lavrio, south of Athens, is a sprawling effort that underscored the urgency facing the country.
With hotter and drier conditions predicted, the government is boosting firefighter numbers to 18,000 and investing heavily in new equipment, aiming to avoid a repeat of last year's alarming fire season, which saw nearly 10,000 wildfires.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Preparing for Emergencies: Kolkata Schools Conduct Drill Amid India-Pakistan Tensions
Jharkhand Holds Mock Drills Amid Cross-Border Tensions
Haryana's 'Operation Abhyas': A Statewide Readiness Drill Amid Rising Tensions
Haryana Braces for Statewide Mock Drill Operation 'Abhyas'
Operation Abhyas: Testing Emergency Preparedness Across Uttar Pradesh