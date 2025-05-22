Holistic Efforts to Revive Yamuna: Government's 20-Year Vision

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a holistic approach from relevant ministries and officials to tackle Yamuna river cleaning, ensuring clean drinking water for Delhi's residents, and revamping the city's sewage infrastructure. His directive was part of a crucial meeting attended by several key ministers and officials.

Shah highlighted that the Yamuna holds significant cultural and faith-based importance, making its cleanliness a top priority for the government. He stressed the need for a standard operating procedure (SOP) for all sewage treatment plants (STPs) to ensure quality, maintenance, and proper discharge, which would also be implemented across other states.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's recent budget announcement introduced an ambitious Rs 1,500-crore plan, which involves constructing 40 decentralised STPs, modernising existing facilities, and investing in advanced machinery. These efforts aim to significantly reduce pollution levels in the Yamuna and improve Delhi's sewage and water management systems over a 20-year strategic vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)