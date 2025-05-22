Left Menu

Holistic Efforts to Revive Yamuna: Government's 20-Year Vision

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged a comprehensive approach to clean the Yamuna river, provide clean drinking water to Delhi residents, and upgrade the city’s sewage system. He emphasized a holistic strategy, involving all relevant ministries and officials, to implement a 20-year vision for these initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 19:08 IST
Holistic Efforts to Revive Yamuna: Government's 20-Year Vision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a holistic approach from relevant ministries and officials to tackle Yamuna river cleaning, ensuring clean drinking water for Delhi's residents, and revamping the city's sewage infrastructure. His directive was part of a crucial meeting attended by several key ministers and officials.

Shah highlighted that the Yamuna holds significant cultural and faith-based importance, making its cleanliness a top priority for the government. He stressed the need for a standard operating procedure (SOP) for all sewage treatment plants (STPs) to ensure quality, maintenance, and proper discharge, which would also be implemented across other states.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's recent budget announcement introduced an ambitious Rs 1,500-crore plan, which involves constructing 40 decentralised STPs, modernising existing facilities, and investing in advanced machinery. These efforts aim to significantly reduce pollution levels in the Yamuna and improve Delhi's sewage and water management systems over a 20-year strategic vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025