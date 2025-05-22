Left Menu

City's Power Infrastructure Ravaged by Thunderstorm

The severe thunderstorm on Wednesday severely damaged the electricity distribution network in the city. Overhead wires, poles, and transformers suffered extensive damage, leading to multiple outages in various areas. Swift intervention by power companies helped restore electricity, despite the challenging conditions caused by fallen trees and severe weather.

The city's electricity distribution network faced extensive damage due to a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday, with overhead wires, poles, and transformers being heavily affected. Discom officials reported multiple outages across various localities, primarily caused by fallen trees, debris, and strong winds.

In response, BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL recorded widespread damage, particularly in south, west, east, and central Delhi, where around 60 electric poles and 10 transformers were damaged. Emergency protocols were swiftly activated, with quick response teams mobilized to tackle the crisis head-on.

Meanwhile, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) also reported significant disruptions in North Delhi areas like Bawana and Model Town. Precautionary measures, including preventive shutdowns, were taken to ensure public safety, allowing for rapid restoration of power post-storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

