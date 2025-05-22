City's Power Infrastructure Ravaged by Thunderstorm

The city's electricity distribution network faced extensive damage due to a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday, with overhead wires, poles, and transformers being heavily affected. Discom officials reported multiple outages across various localities, primarily caused by fallen trees, debris, and strong winds.

In response, BSES discoms BRPL and BYPL recorded widespread damage, particularly in south, west, east, and central Delhi, where around 60 electric poles and 10 transformers were damaged. Emergency protocols were swiftly activated, with quick response teams mobilized to tackle the crisis head-on.

Meanwhile, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) also reported significant disruptions in North Delhi areas like Bawana and Model Town. Precautionary measures, including preventive shutdowns, were taken to ensure public safety, allowing for rapid restoration of power post-storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)