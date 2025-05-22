Punjab's Land Pooling Policy: Revolutionizing Urban Development and Empowering Landowners

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced a landmark land pooling policy designed to foster transparent and planned urban development statewide.

The policy emphasizes 100 percent voluntary participation, enabling landowners to become active stakeholders without facing forcible acquisition.

Cheema asserted that this initiative offers significant economic benefits for participating landowners, including up to 400 percent returns on their investment, while addressing the affordable housing demand driven by rapid urbanization.

The state government agencies will develop the pooled land, ensuring modern infrastructure such as roads, water supply, and electricity.

Cheema presented this policy as a challenge to the land mafia and past governmental corruption, dismissing opposition criticism as misleading.

However, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized the policy's plan to acquire large agricultural tracts around Ludhiana, warning of harmful impacts on the farming community.

Bittu labeled the AAP government's leadership as functioning like 'property dealers', predicting devastating effects on local farmers due to the proposed land acquisitions.

