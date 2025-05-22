Left Menu

Punjab's Land Pooling Policy: Revolutionizing Urban Development and Empowering Landowners

Punjab's new land pooling policy aims to foster transparent urban development with voluntary participation, offering landowners economic benefits. Criticized by opposition, it ensures no forcible acquisitions and promises 400% returns on investment. This initiative challenges past corruption and endeavors to provide modern infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:09 IST
Punjab's Land Pooling Policy: Revolutionizing Urban Development and Empowering Landowners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced a landmark land pooling policy designed to foster transparent and planned urban development statewide.

The policy emphasizes 100 percent voluntary participation, enabling landowners to become active stakeholders without facing forcible acquisition.

Cheema asserted that this initiative offers significant economic benefits for participating landowners, including up to 400 percent returns on their investment, while addressing the affordable housing demand driven by rapid urbanization.

The state government agencies will develop the pooled land, ensuring modern infrastructure such as roads, water supply, and electricity.

Cheema presented this policy as a challenge to the land mafia and past governmental corruption, dismissing opposition criticism as misleading.

However, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized the policy's plan to acquire large agricultural tracts around Ludhiana, warning of harmful impacts on the farming community.

Bittu labeled the AAP government's leadership as functioning like 'property dealers', predicting devastating effects on local farmers due to the proposed land acquisitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025