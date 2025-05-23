Left Menu

Heroic Efforts Amidst Australia's Record Flood Crisis

Record floodwaters hit Australia's east coast, resulting in four deaths and one missing person. Emergency services rescued 678 people, as Prime Minister Albanese and Premier Minns surveyed the devastation in New South Wales. Though rain has eased, officials remain on alert for potential rising floodwaters.

Record floodwaters have wreaked havoc on Australia's east coast, claiming four lives and leaving one person missing, officials announced last Friday. Despite the rain easing, around 50,000 individuals remain isolated due to flooding in New South Wales, north of Sydney, following intense downpours.

New South Wales Premier Christopher Minns and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese conducted inspections in devastated communities, where the highest floodwaters on record have been documented. Minns applauded emergency services for rescuing 678 people, emphasizing the heroic efforts of volunteers risking their lives to save strangers.

State Emergency Service Commissioner Mike Wassing warned of continued flood risks, while Bellingen Shire Council Mayor Steve Allan noted the transition from response to recovery as waters recede. The aftermath of the deluge has left damaged infrastructure, complicating efforts to reach isolated areas.

