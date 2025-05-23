Northeast India: From Conflict to Semiconductor Prowess

The Northeastern region of India, formerly plagued by violence and unrest, is now experiencing remarkable growth, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asserts that government initiatives have transformed the area into a burgeoning center for energy and semiconductor industries.

Addressing the Rising North East Investors Summit, Modi emphasized the region's newfound readiness for investment and leadership. Highlighting Assam's role in India's semiconductor ecosystem, he announced the upcoming launch of the first Made in India semiconductor chip from the Northeast, signaling a significant advancement in the region's technological capabilities.

With a strong focus on peace and economic development, Modi outlined the government's extensive investments in hydro and solar power initiatives. He emphasized the region's potential in manufacturing and eco-tourism, while celebrating the strategic shift from a history of conflict to a future defined by growth and opportunity.

