Left Menu

Northeast India: From Conflict to Semiconductor Prowess

Northeast India, historically marred by conflict, is now an emerging hub for energy and semiconductor industries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted significant investments, especially in hydropower and solar energy, and peace initiatives that have transformed the region into a key player in India's growth strategy with new emerging opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:35 IST
Northeast India: From Conflict to Semiconductor Prowess
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeastern region of India, formerly plagued by violence and unrest, is now experiencing remarkable growth, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asserts that government initiatives have transformed the area into a burgeoning center for energy and semiconductor industries.

Addressing the Rising North East Investors Summit, Modi emphasized the region's newfound readiness for investment and leadership. Highlighting Assam's role in India's semiconductor ecosystem, he announced the upcoming launch of the first Made in India semiconductor chip from the Northeast, signaling a significant advancement in the region's technological capabilities.

With a strong focus on peace and economic development, Modi outlined the government's extensive investments in hydro and solar power initiatives. He emphasized the region's potential in manufacturing and eco-tourism, while celebrating the strategic shift from a history of conflict to a future defined by growth and opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025