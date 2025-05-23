Northeast India: From Conflict to Semiconductor Prowess
Northeast India, historically marred by conflict, is now an emerging hub for energy and semiconductor industries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted significant investments, especially in hydropower and solar energy, and peace initiatives that have transformed the region into a key player in India's growth strategy with new emerging opportunities.
- Country:
- India
The Northeastern region of India, formerly plagued by violence and unrest, is now experiencing remarkable growth, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asserts that government initiatives have transformed the area into a burgeoning center for energy and semiconductor industries.
Addressing the Rising North East Investors Summit, Modi emphasized the region's newfound readiness for investment and leadership. Highlighting Assam's role in India's semiconductor ecosystem, he announced the upcoming launch of the first Made in India semiconductor chip from the Northeast, signaling a significant advancement in the region's technological capabilities.
With a strong focus on peace and economic development, Modi outlined the government's extensive investments in hydro and solar power initiatives. He emphasized the region's potential in manufacturing and eco-tourism, while celebrating the strategic shift from a history of conflict to a future defined by growth and opportunity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
New Zealand Boosts Investment in Key Sectors Amid Global Market Uncertainty
World Bank Launches $1 Billion Initiative to Boost Jobs and Private Investment in Sri Lanka
Vertex Group's Ambitious $40 Million Investment Plan for India's Economic Transformation
IL&FS Mutual Fund's Strategic Payout: A Milestone in Infrastructure Debt Investment
Chicago's Illinois Institute of Technology to set up campus in Mumbai, welcome first batch of students in 2026: Officials.