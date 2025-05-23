Left Menu

IMD Issues Red Alert for Maharashtra: Torrential Downpours Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for coastal districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. The alert warns of extremely heavy rainfall due to a developing low-pressure area, with potential impacts on Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Raigad districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Maharashtra's coastal districts, forecasting intense rainfall.

Residents in Mumbai could face thunderstorms with lightning, coupled with moderate to heavy showers. Winds are expected to gust between 40 to 50 kmph in certain areas.

Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri are under red alert, while Raigad district braces for severe downpours. A developing low-pressure system over the Konkan coastal region poses threats of escalating into a depression, potentially leading to extremely heavy rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

