IMD Issues Red Alert for Maharashtra: Torrential Downpours Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert for Maharashtra's coastal districts, forecasting intense rainfall.

Residents in Mumbai could face thunderstorms with lightning, coupled with moderate to heavy showers. Winds are expected to gust between 40 to 50 kmph in certain areas.

Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri are under red alert, while Raigad district braces for severe downpours. A developing low-pressure system over the Konkan coastal region poses threats of escalating into a depression, potentially leading to extremely heavy rains.

