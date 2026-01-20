Left Menu

Vaishnavi Sharma Joins Mumbai Indians: A New Chapter in WPL

Vaishnavi Sharma has been named as a replacement for the injured G Kamalini in the Mumbai Indians' squad for the Women's Premier League. The young cricketer, renowned for her spin, was a member of India's U-19 World Cup winning team and made her international debut recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, India spinner Vaishnavi Sharma has taken the place of injured wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini in the Mumbai Indians' lineup for the remainder of the Women's Premier League.

Kamalini, who is 17, started in four out of five matches for MI, but her performance was underwhelming, netting only 75 runs with a strike rate of 97.40.

At 20 years of age, Vaishnavi joins Mumbai Indians for a fee of Rs 30 Lakh, armed with experience from India's 2025 U-19 World Cup victory and a recent successful international T20I series against Sri Lanka, where she took five wickets with her left-arm spin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

