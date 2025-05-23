NRF and COSTECH Sign Renewed MoU in Science and Innovation

The National Research Foundation (NRF) of South Africa and the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (COSTECH) have formally reinforced their longstanding collaboration with the signing of a renewed memorandum of understanding (MoU). This development comes amid growing regional and global recognition of science, technology, and innovation (STI) as critical drivers of sustainable development.

Signed During a Landmark Global Gathering

The MoU was signed during the 13th Annual Meeting of the Global Research Council (GRC), an influential assembly of science funding agencies, held this week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The meeting was hosted by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Research, Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA).

Strategic Objectives and Shared Values

The renewed MoU lays the groundwork for a deepened strategic partnership between the two institutions. It outlines a cooperative framework centered on promoting excellence in science, technology, and innovation, not only in the natural sciences but also across the social sciences and humanities.

According to the NRF, the agreement is underpinned by the principles of equality, reciprocity, and mutual benefit—hallmarks of the NRF-COSTECH relationship since its inception. It seeks to elevate the collaborative agenda by enabling joint research initiatives, shared capacity-building, and inclusive innovation strategies.

Historical Foundations and Early Successes

The NRF and COSTECH have a rich history of collaboration dating back to an intergovernmental agreement signed in 2011. This partnership was operationalized in 2012 through the launch of a co-funded research call. That initiative supported 15 joint research projects in critical domains, including health, information and communication technology (ICT), palaeontology, nanomaterials, and agricultural value addition.

The early phase of the programme involved 54 research institutions—four of which were based outside Africa. Its outcomes included the training of 11 doctoral candidates and 7 postdoctoral researchers, alongside 27 peer-reviewed academic publications. Moreover, the initiative facilitated over 30 researcher exchanges, thereby encouraging knowledge mobility and academic cross-pollination.

Leadership Perspectives on the MoU

Dr. Fulufhelo Nelwamondo, Chief Executive Officer of the NRF, emphasized the renewed MoU as a statement of intent to build resilient and innovative STI systems across Africa. “With COSTECH, we are not only strengthening bilateral research cooperation but building shared capabilities that will benefit both our societies in areas critical to sustainable development,” he remarked.

Dr. Amos Nungu, Director General of COSTECH, echoed this sentiment: “This MoU reflects the spirit of mutual respect and shared purpose that defines the relationship between COSTECH and the NRF. Together, we are co-creating knowledge, advancing innovation, and jointly addressing the development challenges and opportunities that our countries and the broader region face.”

Expanding Multilateral Engagements

Beyond bilateral cooperation, both NRF and COSTECH have been instrumental in pan-African and global STI initiatives. COSTECH, for instance, is host to two prestigious OR Tambo Africa Research Chairs located at the Sokoine University of Agriculture and the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology.

The organization has also contributed to multinational research efforts through programmes such as the Africa–Japan Collaborative Research (AJ-CORE), the Long-term Europe–Africa Water-Energy-Food Nexus (LEAWEF), and the COVID-19 Africa Rapid Grant Fund. These initiatives exemplify the expanding footprint of African research institutions in addressing global challenges.

Tanzania’s involvement in the u’GOOD Research Programme, led by the NRF and supported by Foundation Botnar and the Human Sciences Research Council, further highlights its commitment to youth-centered urban development.

Contributions to Global Scientific Governance

Both the NRF and COSTECH remain active participants in the Global Research Council, contributing to governance structures and thematic initiatives, such as the SDG Pilot Initiative. Their involvement demonstrates their commitment to aligning national STI strategies with global development goals.

Looking Ahead: A Platform for Continental Advancement

The new MoU is expected to catalyze the co-creation of research programmes that strengthen Africa’s knowledge economy, support innovation ecosystems, and enhance institutional capacities. It sets the stage for the development of strategic tools to address pressing socio-economic issues while positioning African science institutions as global partners in sustainable development.

By reaffirming their partnership, NRF and COSTECH signal a shared vision: one in which African-led research and innovation can thrive, connect, and shape the continent’s future in an increasingly knowledge-driven world.