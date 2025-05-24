Australia Battles Devastating Flood Aftermath: Thousands Impacted
Floods in southeast Australia claimed five lives and damaged over 10,000 properties. Authorities are conducting damage assessments in New South Wales, as floodwaters have isolated numerous towns and caused significant disruptions. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed condolences as emergency services continue rescue operations.
Australian authorities launched extensive clean-up efforts on Saturday after severe floods claimed five lives and inundated over 10,000 properties across the country's southeastern region.
The New South Wales emergency services agency reported ongoing damage assessments in the mid-north coast region, where entire towns were cut off, livestock swept away, and homes destroyed. Although conditions have improved since Friday, many residents remain displaced in evacuation centers with State Emergency Services commissioner Mike Wassing confirming 52 overnight flood rescues.
The latest casualty, an elderly man, was found at a submerged property near Taree. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed sorrow over the continuing loss of life attributing the extreme weather partly to climate change. From recent bushfires to recurring floods, Australia faces mounting environmental challenges.
