Early Monsoon Ushers Hope for a Bountiful Harvest in India

The monsoon arrived early in Kerala, India, potentially boosting agricultural yields. Covering parts of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Mizoram, it promises relief from heat, aiding farmers in early crop sowing. The India Meteorological Department anticipates above-average rainfall, critical for India's $4 trillion economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented development, the monsoon arrived in Kerala, India, eight days earlier than expected. This marks its earliest arrival in 16 years, offering a glimmer of hope to farmers anticipating relief from the oppressive heatwave.

The monsoon, a crucial element in India's economy, sustains nearly 70% of the country's agricultural water requirements. Since a significant portion of India's farmland relies on the June-September rains, the early arrival aids in timely sowing of essential crops, including rice, corn, and cotton.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed this year's early onset over Kerala as the swiftest since May 23, 2009. This advancement is expected to benefit agricultural practices, especially in southern and central regions, promising enhanced crop yields thanks to augmented soil moisture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

