Leopard Mayhem in Varanasi

A leopard attack in Varanasi's Chaubepur area has left three people injured, according to local police reports on Saturday. The incidents happened within the last 24 hours, raising concerns among residents.

On Friday morning, a young man was assaulted by the leopard, which later attacked two more individuals. All victims are undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Swati Singh, the Divisional Forest Officer, announced that tranquilizer guns and nets were dispatched from Lucknow, as nets and cages were installed at various locations to capture the elusive animal.

Pramod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Varuna zone), stated that the area has been cordoned off following the leopard's arrival in Chaubepur. Residents have been advised to remain indoors while the forest department continues the search for the leopard.

(With inputs from agencies.)