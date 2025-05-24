Left Menu

Reviving the Noon River: A Community's Journey of Hope and Restoration

After years of neglect, the Noon River in Bundelkhand is on the path to restoration. Originating from Satah village, past agricultural encroachment caused its drought. Recent efforts include desilting and community involvement, aiming to fully restore its 87-kilometer stretch by mid-2025, impacting farmland and local livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalaun | Updated: 24-05-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 16:32 IST
Once essential to the Bundelkhand region, Noon River is undergoing a revival after years of neglect. Originating in Satah village, its deterioration left unusable land and disrupted local agriculture. Concerted efforts are now underway to bring the river back to life, driven by community involvement and official support.

Ecological decline turned Noon River into a lifeless stretch, but recent initiatives are reversing this. Steps began in 2019, with desilting work gathering momentum by 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported the efforts, highlighting their significance to regional survival, as local residents offered voluntary labor to speed up progress.

Ahead of the upcoming monsoons, a 20-kilometer section has been rejuvenated, with more to follow. Once restored, the river will irrigate 2,800 hectares of farmland, enhancing productivity and providing clean water for people and livestock across 47 villages in the region.

