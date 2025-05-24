Reviving the Noon River: A Community's Journey of Hope and Restoration
After years of neglect, the Noon River in Bundelkhand is on the path to restoration. Originating from Satah village, past agricultural encroachment caused its drought. Recent efforts include desilting and community involvement, aiming to fully restore its 87-kilometer stretch by mid-2025, impacting farmland and local livelihoods.
- Country:
- India
Once essential to the Bundelkhand region, Noon River is undergoing a revival after years of neglect. Originating in Satah village, its deterioration left unusable land and disrupted local agriculture. Concerted efforts are now underway to bring the river back to life, driven by community involvement and official support.
Ecological decline turned Noon River into a lifeless stretch, but recent initiatives are reversing this. Steps began in 2019, with desilting work gathering momentum by 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi supported the efforts, highlighting their significance to regional survival, as local residents offered voluntary labor to speed up progress.
Ahead of the upcoming monsoons, a 20-kilometer section has been rejuvenated, with more to follow. Once restored, the river will irrigate 2,800 hectares of farmland, enhancing productivity and providing clean water for people and livestock across 47 villages in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Climate Solutions in Agriculture and Forestry: What the Evidence Says Works Best
Crops in Crisis: Agriculture Minister Prepares for Border State Assistance Amid Conflict
Fishing for Growth: Maharashtra Grants Agriculture Status to Fisheries
RENEWAL Project Launched to Bolster Libya’s Agriculture Amid Climate Crisis
Captain Polyplast Reports Robust Growth, Eyes Expansion in Solar and Irrigation Sectors