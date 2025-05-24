Left Menu

Delhi's Rs 800 Crore Boost: A New Chapter in Sewer Management

The Central government has allocated Rs 800 crore under the AMRUT scheme to the Delhi Jal Board to enhance sewer connections in slums and unauthorized colonies. This funding aims to improve sewage management and contribute to the Yamuna river's rejuvenation, following comprehensive plans for urban transformation and wastewater reuse strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 18:16 IST
Delhi's Rs 800 Crore Boost: A New Chapter in Sewer Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has sanctioned Rs 800 crore to the Delhi Jal Board under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, targeting enhanced sewer connections in the city's slums and unauthorized colonies.

This decision followed a high-level meeting involving DJB officials and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Funds were approved to bolster the Yamuna cleaning project, aiming to provide around 13,000 new sewer connections in slum areas.

The initiative emphasizes a holistic approach to Yamuna rejuvenation, urging the Union Territory to enhance sewerage management and devise a clear sludge processing strategy. The DJB seeks to boost its sewage treatment capacity by connecting all households to treatment infrastructure, with a significant budget allocation this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025