Delhi's Rs 800 Crore Boost: A New Chapter in Sewer Management

The Central government has sanctioned Rs 800 crore to the Delhi Jal Board under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, targeting enhanced sewer connections in the city's slums and unauthorized colonies.

This decision followed a high-level meeting involving DJB officials and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Funds were approved to bolster the Yamuna cleaning project, aiming to provide around 13,000 new sewer connections in slum areas.

The initiative emphasizes a holistic approach to Yamuna rejuvenation, urging the Union Territory to enhance sewerage management and devise a clear sludge processing strategy. The DJB seeks to boost its sewage treatment capacity by connecting all households to treatment infrastructure, with a significant budget allocation this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)