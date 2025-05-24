Tragic Discovery: Baby Elephant Carcass Found in Odisha

In a distressing discovery, forest staff on Saturday found the body of a baby elephant in the Sambalpur forest division of Odisha. The discovery was made after local villagers reported the sighting in the Surushbadi forest near Mundher village.

According to Harishankar Nayak, the Sadar forest officer, officials quickly responded to the information received from the community. "We rushed to the forest after getting information from local people that the carcass was lying in Surushbadi forest near Mundher village," he stated.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, and further details will be made public once the report is available.