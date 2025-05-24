Left Menu

Revamping Bengaluru: New Authority Promises Transparent Governance

Bengaluru's governance is set to transform as the Greater Bengaluru Authority replaces the BBMP by September 15. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar highlights initiatives for efficient city operations, including road widening, footpath clearing, and property digitisation, aiming for sustainable urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-05-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 21:20 IST
Revamping Bengaluru: New Authority Promises Transparent Governance
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru is on the cusp of a governance overhaul with the impending formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (BGA), set to replace the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by September 15, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The BGA's objective is to streamline city management, ensuring efficient and transparent governance. Shivakumar emphasized collaboration with local MLAs to determine the number of corporations within the city, tentatively scheduled for formation by September 15. Key initiatives include clearing footpath shops, providing push vehicles to vendors, and road widening with the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) scheme.

The government plans extensive digitization of 25 lakh property details to advance transparency in tax and property registration, with 5 lakh properties digitized so far. Other projects include addressing flooding in low-lying areas and resolving infrastructural challenges, all in a bid for inclusive and sustainable urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025