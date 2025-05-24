Revamping Bengaluru: New Authority Promises Transparent Governance

Bengaluru is on the cusp of a governance overhaul with the impending formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (BGA), set to replace the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) by September 15, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The BGA's objective is to streamline city management, ensuring efficient and transparent governance. Shivakumar emphasized collaboration with local MLAs to determine the number of corporations within the city, tentatively scheduled for formation by September 15. Key initiatives include clearing footpath shops, providing push vehicles to vendors, and road widening with the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) scheme.

The government plans extensive digitization of 25 lakh property details to advance transparency in tax and property registration, with 5 lakh properties digitized so far. Other projects include addressing flooding in low-lying areas and resolving infrastructural challenges, all in a bid for inclusive and sustainable urban development.

(With inputs from agencies.)