Accelerating 'Viksit Goa': A Decade Ahead in India's Development Journey

In an ambitious move, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled plans to realize the vision of 'Viksit Goa' by 2037, a full decade ahead of India's centennial celebration of independence in 2047. The initiative underlines Goa's dedication to India's broader developmental objectives.

Speaking at the NITI Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting in New Delhi, CM Sawant elaborated on the strategic pillars for Goa's advancement: physical, economic, social, institutional, and environmental infrastructure. With guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, these plans aim to drive transformative growth.

Highlighting specific targets, Sawant noted ambitious goals like achieving 30% electric vehicle registration by 2030, renewable energy milestones, and reducing infant mortality rates. He emphasized Goa's significant role in the national vision of 'Viksit Bharat at 2047' through innovation and sustainable development.

