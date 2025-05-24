Viksit Delhi: A Vision for a World-Class Capital by 2047
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the 'Viksit Delhi' roadmap, aiming for infrastructure advancement through Scope, Scale, Speed, and Skill, to make Delhi the world's most livable city by 2047. Priorities include Yamuna rejuvenation, pollution-free public transport, and solar energy expansion, with support from Prime Minister Modi.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlined the 'Viksit Delhi' roadmap at the NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting, focusing on infrastructure advancement using a 4-S formula: Scope, Scale, Speed, and Skill. The aim is to transform Delhi into the most livable city globally by 2047.
During the meeting, Gupta highlighted key priorities such as Yamuna rejuvenation, infrastructure development, and providing piped water to every household. She expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in Delhi's infrastructure projects, promising a clean, inclusive city by 2047.
The roadmap includes transforming public transport to electric buses and expanding solar energy generation. Gupta also targets reducing pollution and promoting a green economy. With new sewage treatment plants for the Yamuna and comprehensive water schemes, the government aims for a sustainable future.
