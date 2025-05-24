Left Menu

Viksit Delhi: A Vision for a World-Class Capital by 2047

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the 'Viksit Delhi' roadmap, aiming for infrastructure advancement through Scope, Scale, Speed, and Skill, to make Delhi the world's most livable city by 2047. Priorities include Yamuna rejuvenation, pollution-free public transport, and solar energy expansion, with support from Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 22:06 IST
Viksit Delhi: A Vision for a World-Class Capital by 2047
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta outlined the 'Viksit Delhi' roadmap at the NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting, focusing on infrastructure advancement using a 4-S formula: Scope, Scale, Speed, and Skill. The aim is to transform Delhi into the most livable city globally by 2047.

During the meeting, Gupta highlighted key priorities such as Yamuna rejuvenation, infrastructure development, and providing piped water to every household. She expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in Delhi's infrastructure projects, promising a clean, inclusive city by 2047.

The roadmap includes transforming public transport to electric buses and expanding solar energy generation. Gupta also targets reducing pollution and promoting a green economy. With new sewage treatment plants for the Yamuna and comprehensive water schemes, the government aims for a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025