Delhi Deluge: Thunderstorms Bring Chaos and Cool Relief

A severe thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rainfall hit Delhi, causing major disruptions in flight operations, uprooting trees and electricity poles, and waterlogging several areas. Despite the chaos, it brought relief from the oppressive heat. The storm led to a significant drop in temperatures and prompted a red alert from weather authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 09:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A severe thunderstorm hit Delhi overnight, causing significant disruptions in the city and at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The storm, which brought heavy rainfall, uprooted trees and electricity poles, and resulted in widespread waterlogging, also provided relief from the scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department reported winds reaching 82 kmph at the Safdarjung station, along with 81.2 mm of rain in just six hours. The sudden weather change saw temperatures plummet to a minimum of 19.8 degrees Celsius, considerably below the average for this time of year.

Multiple flights were diverted or delayed as a result of the adverse conditions, with waterlogging reported at key locations including Terminal 3. As the city grappled with the aftermath, weather authorities issued a red alert for further severe weather, predicting more thunderstorms and possible dust storms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

