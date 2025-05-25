Delhi Deluge: Thunderstorms Bring Chaos and Cool Relief

A severe thunderstorm hit Delhi overnight, causing significant disruptions in the city and at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The storm, which brought heavy rainfall, uprooted trees and electricity poles, and resulted in widespread waterlogging, also provided relief from the scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department reported winds reaching 82 kmph at the Safdarjung station, along with 81.2 mm of rain in just six hours. The sudden weather change saw temperatures plummet to a minimum of 19.8 degrees Celsius, considerably below the average for this time of year.

Multiple flights were diverted or delayed as a result of the adverse conditions, with waterlogging reported at key locations including Terminal 3. As the city grappled with the aftermath, weather authorities issued a red alert for further severe weather, predicting more thunderstorms and possible dust storms.

(With inputs from agencies.)