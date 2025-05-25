Left Menu

Rescue Mission: The Struggle to Save Tripura's Endangered Softshell Bostami Turtles

Endangered softshell Bostami turtles are at risk of extinction in Tripura's Gomati district. With IUCN classification as extinct in the wild, a state-sanctioned study led by the Turtle Survival Alliance Foundation aims to examine their population and challenges. The turtles' natural habitat has been jeopardized by construction around their lake habitat.

Agartala | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:47 IST
  • India

The endangered softshell Bostami turtles, residing in a lake near Tripura's Tripureswari Temple, face a dire threat of extinction. Officials highlight the IUCN's classification of these turtles as extinct in the wild.

To counter this alarming situation, the state government has commissioned the Turtle Survival Alliance Foundation for a comprehensive year-long study aimed at preserving the turtles. This initiative is a priority for the forest department and district administration, underscoring the urgency of the turtles' plight.

The turtles' habitat, Kalyan Sagar Lake, has suffered over the years due to the construction of cement embankments, significantly affecting their natural environment and breeding areas, officials said. Efforts must be made to restore their habitat while respecting the community's religious beliefs.

