Left Menu

Resurgence in Rajasthan: How Women Transformed Karauli's Parched Lands through Water Conservation

In Rajasthan's Karauli district, rapid water conservation efforts, led predominantly by local women, have rejuvenated barren lands affected by drought and climate change. These women, with support from NGOs, revived traditional water bodies, bringing new hope, stability, and farming opportunities, thus transforming former dacoit regions into thriving communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karauli | Updated: 25-05-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 14:44 IST
Resurgence in Rajasthan: How Women Transformed Karauli's Parched Lands through Water Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Karauli, a district in Rajasthan once gripped by drought and crime, a remarkable transformation is underway. Spearheaded by local women, the community has successfully revived its parched lands by restoring and creating traditional water bodies, known as pokhars, with assistance from water conservation NGOs.

As a result, Karauli is witnessing a resurgence in agriculture, with families returning to farming mustard, wheat, and millet. This initiative, while enhancing agricultural yield, has also stabilized the region and revived its economy, helping former dacoits reintegrate into peaceful rural life.

The impact of water scarcity once extended beyond agriculture, affecting marriage prospects and endangering lives through illegal mining. However, the dedicated conservation efforts have ensured a bright future for the community, reviving local rivers and addressing deep-rooted socio-economic challenges.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025