Resurgence in Rajasthan: How Women Transformed Karauli's Parched Lands through Water Conservation

In Karauli, a district in Rajasthan once gripped by drought and crime, a remarkable transformation is underway. Spearheaded by local women, the community has successfully revived its parched lands by restoring and creating traditional water bodies, known as pokhars, with assistance from water conservation NGOs.

As a result, Karauli is witnessing a resurgence in agriculture, with families returning to farming mustard, wheat, and millet. This initiative, while enhancing agricultural yield, has also stabilized the region and revived its economy, helping former dacoits reintegrate into peaceful rural life.

The impact of water scarcity once extended beyond agriculture, affecting marriage prospects and endangering lives through illegal mining. However, the dedicated conservation efforts have ensured a bright future for the community, reviving local rivers and addressing deep-rooted socio-economic challenges.