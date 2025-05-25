Monsoon Fury: Kerala Faces Drenched Days and Disruptions

Intense rainfall swept through Kerala on Sunday, uprooting trees and causing substantial disruptions across the state. A particularly dangerous incident occurred in Thrissur, where a fallen tree narrowly missed a moving train thanks to the swift action of the locomotive driver.

Authorities responded by issuing a 'red alert' for five northern districts, predicting further severe rainfall. The adverse weather not only claimed a life in Kozhikode but also led to widespread waterlogging and traffic issues. Dams were forced to release water to handle the swelling rivers, notably the Punnapuzha and Korapuzha.

These rains heralded the early arrival of the southwest monsoon, which has not been this prompt in Kerala for 16 years, adding urgency to safety measures as the state faces a challenging weather pattern.

