Monsoon Fury: Kerala Faces Drenched Days and Disruptions

Kerala faced intense rainfall on Sunday, causing extensive damage and disruptions. Uprooted trees led to accidents, with one fatality reported. Dams released water to manage rising river levels, while several districts were placed on alert. The rains marked an early monsoon arrival after 16 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:10 IST
Intense rainfall swept through Kerala on Sunday, uprooting trees and causing substantial disruptions across the state. A particularly dangerous incident occurred in Thrissur, where a fallen tree narrowly missed a moving train thanks to the swift action of the locomotive driver.

Authorities responded by issuing a 'red alert' for five northern districts, predicting further severe rainfall. The adverse weather not only claimed a life in Kozhikode but also led to widespread waterlogging and traffic issues. Dams were forced to release water to handle the swelling rivers, notably the Punnapuzha and Korapuzha.

These rains heralded the early arrival of the southwest monsoon, which has not been this prompt in Kerala for 16 years, adding urgency to safety measures as the state faces a challenging weather pattern.

Latest News

