Bengal Bay's Brewing Low-Pressure Area: Rainfalls Forecast for Odisha
A low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal is set to bring heavy rainfall to Odisha. Despite intensified rain activity, no cyclone is forecasted. All 30 districts are expected to receive rain, but the southwest monsoon's arrival in Odisha is yet undetermined.
- Country:
- India
Odisha is poised for intensified rainfall as a low-pressure area develops over the Bay of Bengal, according to weather officials. The formation, expected by Tuesday, will result in heavy showers across the state.
"There is no need for alarm," assured Manorama Mohanty, the director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, highlighting that no cyclone forecasted by the IMD. Rainfall will affect all 30 districts starting Monday.
However, the specific date for the southwest monsoon's onset remains unclear, contingent on its progression through the Northeast and southern peninsula. Rain-weary residents await more updates as the weather evolves.
(With inputs from agencies.)
