Bengal Bay's Brewing Low-Pressure Area: Rainfalls Forecast for Odisha

Odisha is poised for intensified rainfall as a low-pressure area develops over the Bay of Bengal, according to weather officials. The formation, expected by Tuesday, will result in heavy showers across the state.

"There is no need for alarm," assured Manorama Mohanty, the director of the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, highlighting that no cyclone forecasted by the IMD. Rainfall will affect all 30 districts starting Monday.

However, the specific date for the southwest monsoon's onset remains unclear, contingent on its progression through the Northeast and southern peninsula. Rain-weary residents await more updates as the weather evolves.

