Monsoon Havoc: Mumbai's Sudden Deluge Disrupts City Life

Incessant rainfall in Mumbai led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas and disrupted local train services, affecting Monday morning traffic. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of thunderstorms and gusty winds, while suburban trains ran with delays. Heavy rain inundated Central Railway tracks, but Western Railway services remained mostly operational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Incessant rainfall on Monday morning caused waterlogging and disrupted local life in Mumbai. The downpour, which predominantly affected low-lying areas and the city's railway tracks, delayed vehicular traffic and train services, according to officials.

The India Meteorological Department issued warnings about potential thunderstorms and gusty winds as the city briefly came under an intense spell of rain. Critical railway stations on the Central Railway network, including Masjid, Byculla, and Dadar witnessed inundation, slowing morning trains.

While commuters complained about delays towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Western Railway claimed its services were largely unaffected. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation recorded the highest precipitation at Nariman Point. With a forecast of more rain and likely thunderstorms, city officials remain on alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

