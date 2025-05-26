Pioneering Sustainable Urban Living: A Greenfield Transformation
Hiranandani Communities and Krisala Developers, in partnership with TERI, are developing a sustainable 105-acre township in Pune. With VK Architects and VK Environment, this initiative focuses on air quality, ecological balance, and sustainable practices. The project aims to set new standards for urban living and sustainability in India.
- Country:
- India
Hiranandani Communities and Krisala Developers have teamed up with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to convert a 105-acre greenfield township in North Hinjawadi, Pune, into a quintessential model for sustainable urban living. This partnership is aiming to set new benchmarks in air quality and livability standards, as noted by the developers.
TERI, a renowned think tank and research body dedicated to sustainable development, has been engaged as a knowledge partner to offer guidance throughout the project's lifecycle, ensuring high standards of sustainability. The initiative collaborated with VK Architects and VK Environment, Pune-based firms, to bring this vision to fruition.
The project commenced with a TERI-led workshop to establish sustainability benchmarks. Senior Director Sanjay Seth highlighted the project's goal of guiding the developers towards sustainability, centered on ecological balance and air quality. The township will become an 'urban living lab' with innovative interventions like outdoor air quality monitoring and EV infrastructure, targeting reduced carbon footprints and enhanced health outcomes.
ALSO READ
Political Scandal: Pune NCP Chief Resigns Amid Fraud Allegations
Protest Erupts Over Pro-Palestine Posters at Pizza Outlet in Pune: A Clash of Ideologies
Traders in Pune Stand United: Boycott of Turkiye Imports as 'Nation First' Movement Gains Momentum
Gokhale Constructions Expands Footprint with Major Pune Acquisition
Tragic Loss: Brave Pune Constable Mowed Down by Reckless Truck Driver