Deluge in Thane and Palghar: Roads Closed, Residents Relocated

Heavy rainfall in Thane and Palghar districts on Monday caused significant disruptions, necessitating road closures and the relocation of residents from vulnerable areas.

Officials, including Kalyan Tehsildar Sachin Shejal, reported that traffic on the Raite bridge along the Kalyan-Murbad road was stopped due to rising water levels in the Ulhas river, despite waters not yet overflowing the bridge.

In Palghar, intense rainfall led Chief of the District Disaster Management Cell, Vivekanand Kadam, to closely monitor the situation, while Resident Deputy Collector Subhash Bagde conducted field inspections to assess damages from waterlogging and flooding in local villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)