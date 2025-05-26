Green Tribunal Mandates Concretisation Reforms Nationwide

The National Green Tribunal has directed states and union territories to follow Uttar Pradesh's framework to curb rampant concretisation of roadsides, road berms, and tree areas until fresh regulations are established. This directive addresses environmental concerns and will be implemented nationwide.

A bench including judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and expert Afroz Ahmad highlighted the ecological impacts of extensive concretisation in places like Noida and Greater Noida. Their ruling emphasized the detrimental effects on ground water recharge and biodiversity, as well as the contribution to urban heat islands.

Advocate Akash Vashishtha, representing the petitioners, stated that the tribunal acknowledged the harmful environmental impacts raised and urged for a shift toward deconcretisation, citing examples from the US and Europe. The tribunal will allow further complaints if undue concretisation persists, ensuring compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)