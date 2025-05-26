Left Menu

Green Tribunal Mandates Concretisation Reforms Nationwide

The National Green Tribunal has instructed all states and union territories to adhere to the Uttar Pradesh government's guidelines to prevent road and roadside concretisation, until new regulations are set. This move aims to curtail environmental impacts such as reduced groundwater recharge and increased heat islands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:31 IST
Green Tribunal Mandates Concretisation Reforms Nationwide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has directed states and union territories to follow Uttar Pradesh's framework to curb rampant concretisation of roadsides, road berms, and tree areas until fresh regulations are established. This directive addresses environmental concerns and will be implemented nationwide.

A bench including judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and expert Afroz Ahmad highlighted the ecological impacts of extensive concretisation in places like Noida and Greater Noida. Their ruling emphasized the detrimental effects on ground water recharge and biodiversity, as well as the contribution to urban heat islands.

Advocate Akash Vashishtha, representing the petitioners, stated that the tribunal acknowledged the harmful environmental impacts raised and urged for a shift toward deconcretisation, citing examples from the US and Europe. The tribunal will allow further complaints if undue concretisation persists, ensuring compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025