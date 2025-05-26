Left Menu

Connaught Place Traders Urge Swift PNG Installation for Restaurants

The New Delhi Traders Association urges Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to expedite the installation of piped natural gas lines in Connaught Place restaurants. The traders emphasize pending installations since 2006, with many eateries relying on gas cylinders due to delays, despite initial work starting in some blocks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:24 IST
Connaught Place Traders Urge Swift PNG Installation for Restaurants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) is calling on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to expedite the installation of piped natural gas (PNG) lines for restaurants in Connaught Place. Currently, eateries are left waiting in most blocks, putting a strain on their operations.

The NDTA mentioned that despite having initiated communications with Indraprastha Gas Limited and the New Delhi Municipal Council since 2023, progress remains elusive. The traders' body has expressed growing concern over the extended delay, pointing out initial work started only in select blocks.

With over 200 restaurants in the area still reliant on gas cylinders, the NDTA hopes for a swift resolution to ensure a safer and cleaner energy source for the bustling commercial hub, a process originally set for completion by 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025