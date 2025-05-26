Connaught Place Traders Urge Swift PNG Installation for Restaurants

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) is calling on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to expedite the installation of piped natural gas (PNG) lines for restaurants in Connaught Place. Currently, eateries are left waiting in most blocks, putting a strain on their operations.

The NDTA mentioned that despite having initiated communications with Indraprastha Gas Limited and the New Delhi Municipal Council since 2023, progress remains elusive. The traders' body has expressed growing concern over the extended delay, pointing out initial work started only in select blocks.

With over 200 restaurants in the area still reliant on gas cylinders, the NDTA hopes for a swift resolution to ensure a safer and cleaner energy source for the bustling commercial hub, a process originally set for completion by 2012.

